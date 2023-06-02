 Skip to main content
40 gravestones damaged in Bay County cemetery

Hampton Township police are investigating damage to 40 gravestones in St. Patrick's Cemetery discovered on Wednesday morning.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Bay County are still looking for whoever damaged dozens of headstones in a cemetery.

The toppled headstones were discovered at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hampton Township near Bay County on Wednesday morning. About 40 headstones were toppled or damaged.

Damaged gravestones was spread throughout the cemetery. Investigators believe the damaged happened Monday or Tuesday.

Anyone with information on who may have caused the damage should call the Hampton Township Department of Public Safety.

