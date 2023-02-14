40-year-old charged with stabbing ex-wife, crashing into Bay City townhome

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man accused of stabbing his ex-wife and crashing his truck into a townhome in the Uptown Bay City neighborhood has been arraigned on two charges.

Authorities say 40-year-old Gregg Atwood is facing charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

Police say Atwood stabbed his ex-wife multiple times in the parking lot of a gas station in Auburn on Oct. 25. An ambulance rushed the woman to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police got a description of Atwood and spotted his pickup truck in Saginaw County. He allegedly refused to pull over and led officers from multiple departments on a chase into Bay City.

Investigators say the chase ended with Atwood crashing his pickup truck into a townhome in the Uptown Bay City neighborhood. The people inside and their pets were not injured with the truck came barreling through a wall.

Atwood suffered significant injuries in the crash and he was hospitalized before his arraignment this week. He faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted.