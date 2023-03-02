 Skip to main content
41-year-old shot and killed at residence near Vassar

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man at a residence near Vassar late Wednesday.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Kirk Road around 11 p.m., where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wounds inside a residence. The victim, who police did not identify, was pronounced dead of his injuries.

Police K-9 teams and a Michigan State Police helicopter joined the search for a suspect and evidence near the scene overnight.

Michigan State Police say no suspects had been arrested by Thursday morning. Investigators have not provided a suspect description or information about a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Michigan State Police Caro Post at 989-673-2156.

