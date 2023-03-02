41-year-old shot and killed at residence near Vassar

VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man at a residence near Vassar late Wednesday.
Police responded to the 4000 block of Kirk Road around 11 p.m., where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wounds inside a residence. The victim, who police did not identify, was pronounced dead of his injuries.
Police K-9 teams and a Michigan State Police helicopter joined the search for a suspect and evidence near the scene overnight.
Michigan State Police say no suspects had been arrested by Thursday morning. Investigators have not provided a suspect description or information about a possible motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Michigan State Police Caro Post at 989-673-2156.