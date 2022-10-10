41-year-old shot and seriously injured inside a vehicle in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 41-year-old man is recovering from serious gunshot wounds sustained while he was sitting in a vehicle in Saginaw early Friday.
The victim was shot inside a vehicle near the intersection of Freuh and Webber streets around 12:25 a.m. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The 41-year-old man from Saginaw was listed in stable condition on Monday at the hospital.
Michigan State Police did not release any information about a suspect or a possible motive in the shooting on Monday. Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-313-6435 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.