42-year-old accused of cousin's shooting death in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man has been charged in the shooting death of his cousin.

Authorities say 42-year-old Keywan Toliver was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder and felony firearm. He is accused of shooting and killing his cousin, 42-year-old Larney Boyd, on Sept. 13.

Police responded to a shooting on Charles Street in Saginaw that night and found Boyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were living together at the home. Investigators have not released any information about a motive for the shooting.

Toliver remained in the Saginaw County Jail on Monday with no bond while waiting for further court proceedings.