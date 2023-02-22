43-year-old accused of slashing dog during Flint Township home invasion

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 43-year-old man is facing eight charges for allegedly slashing a dog and shooting at a Flint Township residence during a home invasion last week.
The Flint Township Police Department says the suspect went to the home of an acquaintance in the 1000 block of West Whittemore Avenue on Feb. 13 and came inside without permission.
Police say an argument broke out between the suspect and a resident.
The resident's dog tried to defend the victim when police say the suspect slashed the dog's face with a sharp object. Investigators say the suspect then ran to his car, grabbed a shotgun and fired a shot at the residence.
The suspect, who was not identified Wednesday because he hadn't been arraigned, fled the scene after the incident.
The dog was treated and released for a cut injury after the incident and the resident did not report any injuries.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for the suspect last Thursday and a Michigan State Police fugitive team caught up to him on Tuesday at a relative's house. He is facing the following charges:
- Killing or torturing an animal.
- First-degree home invasion.
- Discharging a firearm at a building.
- Possession of a weapon by a felon.
- Possession of ammunition by a felon.
- Three felony firearms charges.