43-year-old sentenced to prison for cold case murder of Lennon woman

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The 43-year-old Lennon man who admitted to killing and sexually assaulting an elderly woman in 1997 received his agreed upon sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison on Friday.

Michael Bur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December as part of an agreement with prosecutors. A charge of kidnapping was dropped and the murder charge was reduced from first-degree.

Bur agreed to the 10 to 20-year prison sentence in the agreement and Genesee County Judge David Newblatt officially handed down that term on on Friday.

Bur has admitted to killing and sexually assaulting 88-year-old Mary Prieur, whose body was found near her residence in Lennon 26 years ago. He was arrested in November 2021 -- 24 years after Prieur's death.

Court documents indicate that the Genesee County Sheriff's Office consulted Prieur's family about the plea agreement and Bur's proposed sentence, which they concurred with.

Prieur and her husband, Leonard, owned Sweet Marie’s Candy in Flint for many years before they sold the store and retired to the Lennon area. Leonard died several years before Mary.

She was a fixture in the small village along M-13 on the border between Genesee and Shiawassee counties. Mary Prieur was a devout Catholic and often attended church functions. Lennon residents remember seeing her walk from home to the town diner for lunch and dinner most days.

Swanson said she was beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted before her body was found in a wooded area off M-13 near her residence in 1997. The murder shocked the tiny Lennon community.

Investigators zeroed in on Bur early on, but they never had enough evidence to make an arrest. He lived near Prieur's house at the time of her murder.

A DNA sample taken from Bur in the months after the crime remained in storage until 2021, when a Michigan State Police Crime Lab used more advanced techniques than what existed in 1997 to link him to samples taken from the murder scene.

As part of his sentence, Bur will receive credit for 449 days already spent behind bars and he also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after he is released.