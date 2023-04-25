 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

45-year-old accused of helping burn woman's body in Bay County

  • Updated
  • 0

Heidi Dowd's sister-in-law was shocked to hear of the arrest warrant because she feared case had gone cold

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors filed more charges related to the death and mutilation of Heidi Dowd, whose body was found burned behind a building in Bay County nearly three years ago.

Authorities say 45-year-old Aaron Wyse has been arraigned on one count of removing, mutilating or disinterring a dead body. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Wyse, who already is in prison for a separate case, is accused of being involved in the death of Dowd, whose body was found behind an abandoned building in Mount Forest Township in the summer of 2020.

Dowd, 36, was a mother to five children in West Branch when she died. Investigators say she was shot and her body was set on fire.

Police have charged a woman, who is currently in custody in Arizona for a separate case, with four charges, including open murder. She is expected to be returned to Michigan soon for arraignment in Bay County District Court.

