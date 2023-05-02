45-year-old man dead after overnight stabbing in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 45-year-old man died and another man was in custody after a stabbing on Saginaw's southeast side early Tuesday.
The Saginaw Police Department says the stabbing was reported around 3:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Nimons Street. Officers found 45-year-old Donald Earl Simon of Saginaw suffering from a wound to his torso.
Police began administering life-saving measures with help from a Mobile Medical Response crew when they arrived. An ambulance rushed Simon to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4:20 a.m.
Police say the male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. Michigan State Police located the suspect's vehicle just after 5 a.m. and he was arrested.
Saginaw police detectives interviewed the suspect, who was not identified, before taking him to the Saginaw County Jail. Investigators say the suspect and victim knew each other, but their relationship was not disclosed.
The suspect remained in custody Tuesday morning on a preliminary charge of open murder.
The Saginaw Police Department will forward reports about the incident to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether to file criminal charges later this week.
Simon is the fourth homicide victim in Saginaw for 2023.