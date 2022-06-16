 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

46-year-old accused of sexually assaulting young children for 9 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Ernest Woycik II

Ernest Woycik II

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 46-year-old man who is accused of sexually assaulting two young children for the past nine years.

Ernest Woycik of Mt. Morris is facing six charges, including four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving victims younger than age 13. Those charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison if he is convicted.

Woycik also is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence.

Police say Woycik has been assaulting two young victims since 2013. Investigators worry there my be more victims.

Authorities say anyone with information about possible additional victims of Woycik should call the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you