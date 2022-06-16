46-year-old accused of sexually assaulting young children for 9 years

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a 46-year-old man who is accused of sexually assaulting two young children for the past nine years.
Ernest Woycik of Mt. Morris is facing six charges, including four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving victims younger than age 13. Those charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison if he is convicted.
Woycik also is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence.
Police say Woycik has been assaulting two young victims since 2013. Investigators worry there my be more victims.
Authorities say anyone with information about possible additional victims of Woycik should call the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.