46-year-old accused of threatening Birch Run High School

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman has been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism directed at Birch Run High School.
The woman was arrested Friday afternoon at the high school as she was picking up her child. Police say 46-year-old Megan Ferndon made a threat during a phone call with a school administrator.
Investigators say she was upset about discipline that her child was facing. Police would not say what the exact threat was, but Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson said threats like this cannot be taken lightly.
"We've had these school shooting across the United States, but after Oxford it hit close to home for a lot of people here in Mid-Michigan," he said. "That ups the ante even more, where everybody his hyper-vigilant. So when something comes across my desk and it can be construed in such a manner, I have to take action."
The charge of making a false report or threat of terrorism is a felony and can carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Ferdon remained in the Saginaw County Jail on Monday with a $50,000 cash or surety bond.