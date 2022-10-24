47-year-old man badly injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 47-year-old man was recovering from serious injuries sustained in a shooting early Monday in Saginaw.
The shooting was reported around 3:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of Narloch Street.
Michigan State Police say the 47-year-old victim from Saginaw was shot by another passenger in a vehicle. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious by non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators arrested a 60-year-old man from Saginaw at the scene. He was taken to the Saginaw County Jail while awaiting arraignment on criminal charges.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-578-2059 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.