48-year-old man accused of killing coworker at GM plan in Orion Township

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 48-year-old Albanian immigrant was arraigned over the weekend on charges from last week's murder at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Oakland County.
Police say Astrit Gjon Bushi, who is homeless and living out of a van, is charged with open murder for the death of 49-year-old Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac at the plant around 1:35 a.m. Thursday.
Bushi and Robertson worked as contractors for a third-party cleaning service at the plant. Investigators have not released a motive for the incident.
Police say Bushi and Robertson were working around the loading dock area of the plant on Giddings Road when Bushi began assaulting Robertson. Robertson was pronounced dead of assault injuries at the scene.
Sheriff deputies found Bushi standing by the loading dock near Robertson's body when they arrived.
“As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.
Bushi remained in the Oakland County Jail on Monday with no bond offered while he awaits further court proceedings next week.