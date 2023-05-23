5 people arrested after brawl outside Tuscola County bar

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested five people allegedly involved in a brawl outside the Friends Bar in Tuscola County, which left a man and woman hospitalized.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office received reports of 10 to 12 people fighting outside the bar at 9975 Silverwood Road just after midnight on Friday, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.
Police say 26-year-old woman from North Branch and a 26-year-old man from Dryden got hit and kicked numerous times. Ambulances transported both victims to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The sheriff's office arrested the following suspects:
- A 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Clifford.
- Women ages 34 and 23 from North Branch.
- A 27-year-old man from Fostoria.
They all are facing assault and conspiracy charges. Investigators believe the assault on Friday was retaliation for an earlier incident reported at the North Branch Bar & Grill several months ago.