52-year-old critical after hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Flint

  • Updated
Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 52-year-old man was in critical condition after a hit-and-run motorcycle crash at a Flint intersection on Monday night.

Around 10:25 p.m., police say Lonnie Lee Williams was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Stewart Avenue when an unknown vehicle hit him from behind near Winona Street.

An ambulance rushed Williams to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday. 

The other vehicle fled the scene before the Flint Police Department arrived and the driver remained remained on the loose Tuesday. Investigators believe the driver was speeding, but they aren't sure whether the driver was intoxicated.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

