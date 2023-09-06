53-year-old Flint man accused of neglecting dogs with severe illness

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces two felony charges for allegedly neglecting to provide proper care for two bull mastiffs that developed severe abnormalities on their paws.
The 53-year-old suspect is facing two counts of killing or torturing animals for the deaths of his dogs Papa Black and Mama Blue.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the suspect purchased his bull mastiffs as puppies for $2,500 apiece in June 2021. They were young when a veterinarian diagnosed them with a paw condition called potodermatitis.
The illness causes a severe infection on all four paws. Swanson said the dogs felt a sensation "like pins going through the pads" when they walked.
"Imagine having your own hands and feet so swollen -- so broken and bleeding and scaling off -- that you have to live your normal life for over two years before anybody treated you," he said.
The suspect's veterinarian recommended immediate treatment for the condition, but he indicated that he wanted to find a home remedy instead, according to Swanson.
A year later, the suspect's house on Flint's south side caught fire in 2022. His insurance company provided a hotel room, but the suspect left the dogs alone in his backyard for more than year before a neighbor called Genesee County Animal Control in May.
Swanson said authorities could hardly see the dogs through the tall grass that sprouted in the backyard.
"He neglected these animals to where they lived a life of torture every day," Swanson said.
Animal control officers and sheriff deputies asked the suspect to surrender the dogs three times so they could receive proper care, but Swanson said he declined each time.
Jackson finally gave up custody of the dogs to Genesee County Animal Control this week, when the sheriff's office obtained an arrest warrant for the two animal abuse charges.
But it was too late to save the dogs given the very advanced illness and their severely deformed paws.
"There was no fix other than four amputations," Swanson said. "It's a disaster story that could have been prevented."
Animal control officers and sheriff's office employees, who took a loving interest in Papa Black and Mama Blue, took up a collection to provide a "graceful end of life" for the dogs, Swanson said.
They collected money to provide a full steak dinner for the dogs' last meal before they were euthanized and to cremate both of the dogs. Sgt. Jason White said the dogs were fun and playful despite their immense pain right up until the end.
Swanson said any pet owners who are struggling to provide proper care for their animals need to reach out for help. He said a number of animal rescue groups would have stepped in to help.
"Anybody would have picked up these dogs and given them the resources that they need," he said.
The suspect was released from the Genesee County Jail on bond while awaiting arraignment.