55-year-old accused of stealing expensive trailers, boat from Freeland

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tittabawassee Township man was arraigned Friday on charges that he allegedly stole several hundred thousand dollars worth of trailers and a boat from a storage facility.

Police say 55-year-old Dennis Paul Tyrrell is charged with three counts of breaking and entering a building with intent and three counts of larceny in a building.

The thefts were reported from SDR Storage at 9385 Midland Road in Freeland in April 2021. Tittabawassee Township police say the trailers and boat were stolen sometime between October 2020 and April 2021 while in winter storage.

The case went cold when investigators could not locate the stolen recreational equipment. That changed when the stolen boat's owner contacted investigators with the name of a possible suspect.

After talking with the suspect, Tittabawassee Township police say they recovered all three stolen items:

A 45-foot Forest River Wildwood travel trailer, which was located at the Maple Grove Campground near Lake City.

A 2006 Powerquest Avenger speed boat, which was located at PPM Storage Units in Gaylord.

A 35-foot Coachmen travel trailer, which was located at the Sport and RV Storage facility in West Branch.

The Powerquest boat is valued at about $200,000 while the Forest River trailer is worth over $100,000. The value of the Coachmen trailer was not available Friday afternoon.

