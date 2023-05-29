56-year-old man shot and killed in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 56-year-old man was found shot and killed at a residence in Grand Blanc Township late Sunday.
Police say the shooting was reported around 11:25 p.m. in the 7100 block of Glenmeadow Court, which is located south of Reid Road near I-475.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department did not identify the victim or share any details about the circumstances leading to the shooting.
Police arrested a suspect, who was not identified, at the scene Sunday night. Authorities did not say whether the suspect was facing any criminal charges Monday.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Grand Blanc Township police at 810-424-2611.