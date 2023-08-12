58-year-old dead after officer-involved shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 58-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Saginaw overnight, when he allegedly fired a gun at police responding to a domestic violence call.
The Saginaw Police Department responded to the residence in the 2000 block of Fairfax Street around 1 a.m. Saturday after a woman called 911 to report a domestic assault.
Michigan State Police say the 58-year-old suspect fired a gunshot at Saginaw police officers when they attempted to speak with him in the residence. Officers fired back and quickly retreated to safety outside.
Michigan State Police troopers responded to assist Saginaw officers in setting up a perimeter around the house and attempting to speak with the suspect. A short time later, he allegedly came outside with a handgun and threatened police.
Investigators say the troopers perceived an imminent threat from the man, so they fired gunshots at him. He sustained at least one gunshot wound.
Police began providing medical treatment on the scene before an ambulance rushed the 58-year-old to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday morning.
The female victim of the domestic violence incident also went to an area hospital, where her condition was not available Saturday morning.
The Michigan State Police Second District Special Investigative Section from the Detroit area is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Reports will be forwarded to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed.
Three Michigan State Police troopers who fired their weapons during the incident were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.
Anyone experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 to seek help. In Saginaw County, the Underground Railroad can be reached at 1-888-399-8385.