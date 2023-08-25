59-year-old dead after shooting at I-75 rest area near Clio

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a homicide that allegedly started with a domestic argument between a man and woman at the southbound I-75 rest area near Clio on Friday morning.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a group of hunters returning from a trip to Canada overheard a 29-year-old woman and 59-year-old man -- both from Flint -- screaming and yelling at the rest area around 3 a.m.
The hunters then heard two gunshots before a Saturn Vue sped away on I-75.
Swanson said responding sheriff deputies found the 59-year-old man dead from two gunshots in the rest area and the 29-year-old woman had fled the scene southbound on I-75.
He could not say what sparked the argument between the suspect and the victim Friday morning.
Around 4 a.m., authorities received a call from a residence on Bloor Avenue on Flint's south side, where the 29-year-old suspect went to see other family members. Swanson said another argument broke out and she displayed the alleged murder weapon.
Family members took the gun away from the woman, but she fled the residence again in the Saturn Vue before police arrived. Investigators used undisclosed "surveillance tools" to track the woman to the area of Pierson Road and Horton Avenue on Flint's north side.
Swanson said the woman's vehicle was found in a flooded viaduct and police arrested her on the scene. A dog traveling with the woman was rescued from the car and didn't appear to be injured.
The sheriff's office had the woman in custody for questioning Friday morning. Investigators planned to present the case to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office soon, which will decide on criminal charges for the incident.
Authorities could not identify the victim or how he was related to the suspect Friday morning because notification of family members was under way. Swanson also did not identify the woman because she hadn't been arraigned in court.
The southbound I-75 rest area near Clio was closed for several hours early Friday while the investigation continued. The rest area was fully reopened and the scene cleaned up by 10 a.m.