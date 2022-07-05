61-year-old woman accused of stealing from elderly relative under her care

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 61-year-old woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a vulnerable elderly woman under her care last year.
Michigan State Police say Patrice Ann Burcicki of Redford stole money from the elderly relative after they lived together from April to November of 2021.
Investigators say Burcicki convinced her elderly relative to give her all identification documents and personal information, along with power of attorney to direct the woman's finances.
Police say the elderly woman left Burcicki's house in November 2021 and went to live with another relative. The victim reassigned power of attorney to someone else in January 2022.
However, investigators say Burcicki opened a new bank account in the elderly woman's name without her permission after Burcicki lost power of attorney. She allegedly took $30,000 from the account
Michigan State Police say Burcicki was asked to return that money and she gave back much of it -- but she still kept some.
Police completed their investigation and turned over reports to the Oscoda County Prosecutor's Office and an arrest warrant was issued for Burcicki on May 25. She turned herself in to the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office on June 27.
Burcicki was arraigned in Oscoda County District Court on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $20,000 to $50,000. She was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond while awaiting her next court hearing on Thursday.