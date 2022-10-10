63-year-old accused of impersonating police to detain school bus with kids

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a 63-year-old impersonated a police officer when he detained a Hale Community Schools bus full of children on Sept. 28.
Michigan State Police say the bus stopped at the South Branch Fire Department to let students off around 4:20 p.m. that day.
One of the students had a bloody nose, so the driver pulled into the fire station parking lot to determine whether that student required medical treatment and to investigate what caused the bloody nose.
During that time, investigators say the 63-year-old suspect from South Branch approached the driver and indicated he was an Iosco County sheriff deputy when he actually is not.
The 63-year-old suspect, who will not be identified until he appears in court for arraignment, allegedly detained the bus and all of the students on aboard for 20 minutes.
Michigan State Police troopers from the West Branch post arrived to help sort out the incident.
After an investigation, police arrested the suspect last week and took him to the Ogemaw County Jail. He later posted bond and was released from custody before appearing in court for arraignment.