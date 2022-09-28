66-year-old pleads no contest to child pornography charges in Huron County

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Port Huron man pleaded no contest on Wednesday -- just over a month after he was arrested in a child sex predator sting.

The Huron County Prosecutor's Office says 66-year-old Dennis Bales pleaded no contest to charges of child sexually abusive material, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but says Bales will accept the punishment. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he appears in Huron County Circuit Court for sentencing on Nov. 21.

Bales and a 70-year-old man from Filion were arrested on Aug. 17 after the Huron County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies, including Genesee County's GHOST team, conducted a sting at an undisclosed location in Caseville Township.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said undercover police officers posed as underaged teens on internet sites, where predators regularly seek sexual encounters with children.

Undercover officers communicated with Bales to set up meetings at the Caseville Township location. Both men were arrested when they showed up at the meeting place.