69-year-old Flint man sentenced to 30+ years for sexual abuse

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A former volunteer for the Genesewill spend at least 30 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct.

Marshall Grear received a sentence of 1e County Sheriff's Office and Westwood Heights school board member 5 to 50 years for each of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is required to serve the sentence for one charge before starting the sentence for the four remaining charges.

That means he would serve at least 15 years behind bars on one charge, be released from that sentence and begin serving an additional 15 to 50 years for the other charges.

Grear also is required to pay nearly $8,500 of restitution.

A Genesee County jury found 69-year-old Grear guilty of all five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in June.

The allegations date back to 2005, when Grear sexually abused a single victim who was younger than 13 years old at the time. Two other incidents of sexual abuse occurred when the victim was between the ages of 13 and 16.

The final two sexually abusive incidents happened after the victim turned 16. Investigators say Grear knew the victim, who reported the abuse to a relative after moving away from Michigan.

Grear was volunteering as a reserve deputy for the Genesee County Sheriff's Office when the sexual abuse took place. He also was serving as a member of the Westwood Heights School District board of education.