7 men arrested during Isabella County child predator sting

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A sting operation targeting child sex predators online in Isabella County resulted in seven arrests this week.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the seven suspects interacted with undercover police officers online, who were posing as underage boys and girls on a variety of social media apps.
All seven were arrested Thursday when they showed up to pre-arranged meetings, where the suspects allegedly planned to have inappropriate sexual contact with people who they believed were underage children.
The following six suspects were arrested on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime:
- A 22-year-old man from Mount Pleasant.
- A 21-year-old man from Union Township.
- A 32-year-old man from Mount Pleasant.
- A 34-year-old man from Standish.
- A 50-year-old man from Chippewa Township.
- A 25-year-old man from Mount Pleasant.
In addition, a 29-year-old man from Grand Rapids is facing charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes, using a computer to commit a crime, fleeing or eluding police and failure to report a crash.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says he tried to flee the sting operation when he arrived. He crashed into a vehicle parked alongside the road during his escape, but authorities took him into custody.
Charges are pending against two other men who were not arrested Thursday.
ABC12 is not identifying any of the suspects because they have not appeared before a judge for arraignment. Police plan to present all seven cases to the Isabella County Prosecutor's Office on Friday for review of possible charges.
Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said he formed the task force with authorities in Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Osceola counties to target child sex predators online.
He said planning for Thursday's sting operation took several days. More than 30 local, state and federal law enforcement officers or support personnel took part in Thursday's event.
"This would not be possible without the unified and dedicated support of so many agencies and law enforcement officers," Main said. "The end result is that our younger population are a little safer today with these dangerous people in custody."