7-year-old dies four days after shooting himself in Bridgeport apartment

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 7-year-old boy died three days after he shot himself in the head at his apartment in Bridgeport Township.
The shooting was reported just after midnight on Monday at Bavarian Village Apartments. The Bridgeport Township Police Department found the boy with a gunshot wound to his head.
He was rushed to Covenant HealthCare hospital in Saginaw and transferred to the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he was pronounced dead Wednesday night.
Police say 28-year-old T-Keeyha Lane was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of second-degree child abuse, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Investigators say the boy got a hold of her gun and shot himself.
Lane lives at the apartment complex with the boy's mother. She was arrested after the incident on an outstanding warrant before prosecutors filed the child abuse charge against her.
Lane remained in custody Wednesday at the Saginaw County Jail on a $10,000 cash surety bond. Prosecutors haven't said whether she will face additional charges based on the boy's death.