 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

7-year-old dies three days after shooting himself in Bridgeport apartment

  • Updated
  • 0
T-Keeyha Lane

T-Keeyha Lane

T-Keeyha Lane was arraigned on a charge of second-degree child abuse, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 7-year-old boy died three days after he shot himself in the head at his apartment in Bridgeport Township.

The shooting was reported just after midnight on Monday at Bavarian Village Apartments. The Bridgeport Township Police Department found the boy with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was rushed to Covenant HealthCare hospital in Saginaw and transferred to the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he was pronounced dead Wednesday night.

Police say 28-year-old T-Keeyha Lane was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of second-degree child abuse, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Investigators say the boy got a hold of her gun and shot himself.

Lane lives at the apartment complex with the boy's mother. She was arrested after the incident on an outstanding warrant before prosecutors filed the child abuse charge against her.

Lane remained in custody Wednesday at the Saginaw County Jail on a $10,000 cash surety bond. Prosecutors haven't said whether she will face additional charges based on the boy's death.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you