74-year-old accused of exposing himself outside bowling alley

REESE, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County man is accused of exposing himself outside a bowling alley and restaurant in Reese over the weekend.
Michigan State Police say 74-year-old, Alex James Dewald of Fairgrove was outside the Rocket Bowling Bar & Grill at 9746 Saginaw St. around 8:25 p.m. when he exposed and fondled himself in view of others.
Investigators say a passerby witnessed the incident from a nearby business and called police. The investigation led to Dewald, who was arrested on a charge of aggravated indecent exposure.
He was taken to the Tuscola County Jail on Sunday night and arraigned on Monday. He was released from custody after arraignment on a $4,000 personal recognizance bond.
Michigan State Police are looking for any possible victims in the Reese incident. Anyone with information about the case should call the Caro Post at 989-414-0144 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.