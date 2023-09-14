76-year-old man arrested on a indecent exposure misdemeanor charge

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 76-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly exposing himself to teenage girls in July.
Bruce W. MacDonald, 76, has been formally charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure.
The Huron County Sheriff's Office was contacted about an elderly man allegedly exposing himself to young girls in early July. MacDonald was in the water at the Oak Beach County Park in Lake Township on July 5 when the incident was reported.
MacDonald is currently on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for a conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct from 2007.
MacDonald turned himself in on the charge and was arraigned in Huron County District Court earlier this month. He was released on a personal recognizance bond with stipulations, such as not being permitted to be around anyone younger than 18.