77-year-old shot during home invasion in Saginaw

  • Updated
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for suspects who broke into a 77-year-old man's house in Saginaw and shot him Tuesday night.

Michigan State Police say the victim was inside his residence in the 200 block of Webber Street around 10:30 p.m. when an unknown number of assailants forced entry. At least one gunshot fired during the home invasion hit the victim.

An ambulance rushed the 77-year-old to an area hospital, where he received treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators did not release any information about suspects or a possible motive for the shooting Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident should call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL or the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605.

