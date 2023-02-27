78-year-old carjacked at Holly gas station, suspect caught in Brown City

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police caught a carjacking suspect who allegedly terrorized a 78-year-old man on Monday and drove off in the victim's car.
Michigan State Police say the 78-year-old victim visited the Mobil gas station in the 15000 block of North Holly Road in the village of Holly and went inside around 6:55 a.m.
When he came out, the victim told police that a male suspect was hiding in the back seat. The suspect, who police have not identified, claimed he was armed with a handgun.
The suspect ordered the 78-year-old to drive back home, where the suspect allowed the victim to get out, took keys to the vehicle and drove away.
The victim called police from his residence in Groveland Township.
Michigan State Police identified the vehicle and worked with Oakland County Central Dispatch to disable the victim's car remotely. Police tracked the stolen vehicle to an address in the 4100 block of First Street in Brown City.
Police saw the suspect walking toward the vehicle when they arrived in the area. Michigan State Police say the suspect resisted when authorities tried to arrest him, leading to a struggle.
A deputy from the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office used a Taser, which allowed police to handcuff the suspect without further incident. Michigan State Police and the sheriff's office plan to talk with prosecutors soon about charges.