82-year-old man from Mio facing third set of sex assault charges

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say an elderly Mio man is facing additional sexual assault charges after a third alleged victim contacted authorities last fall.

Police say 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser was arraigned for a third time Thursday in Oscoda County District Court on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Bond was set at $100,000 for the first case.

Walser initially was accused of several sex crimes in August 2021 after an alleged victim reported sexual abuse to an official at the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center.

Walser was arrested on several criminal sexual conduct and home invasion charges charges from that case and released from custody on bond.

A second victim made a report to authorities, resulting in more charges. Walser was arraigned in September 2022 on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, gross indecency and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

A third victim contacted law enforcement around the time of Walser's second arraignment in September 2022, which launched a third investigation into his behavior and resulted in the most recent charges.

Walser remained in jail on Friday while awaiting his next court appearance on Feb. 2.

Michigan State Police are asking anyone who believes they were sexually assaulted by Walser to come forward. Alleged victims can call the Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.