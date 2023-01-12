 Skip to main content
92-year-old Huron County man accused of sexual assault dating back 25 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police car

A 92-year-old man from Huron County is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile 25 years ago.

Michigan State Police say David Rowland Winston of Kinde was arraigned Wednesday in Huron County District Court on a single count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The victim was a juvenile when the alleged sexual abuse took place in 1997 and 1998.

Winston was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond after arraignment. 

Anyone else who believes they were a victim of Winston should call the Michigan State Police Caro Post at 989-673-2156 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

