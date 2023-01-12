92-year-old Huron County man accused of sexual assault dating back 25 years

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 92-year-old man from Huron County is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile 25 years ago.
Michigan State Police say David Rowland Winston of Kinde was arraigned Wednesday in Huron County District Court on a single count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The victim was a juvenile when the alleged sexual abuse took place in 1997 and 1998.
Winston was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond after arraignment.
Anyone else who believes they were a victim of Winston should call the Michigan State Police Caro Post at 989-673-2156 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.