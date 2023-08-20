A helicopter was used to help arrest a man in Flint Friday night

 Skip to main content
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police used a helicopter to help arrest a man wanted for several firearms violations.

This happened around 10 p.m. on Friday night in the Mott Park neighborhood of Flint.

Police responded to a 911 call about a man pointing a gun at another man.

Police in the helicopter were able to point officers on the ground to the 32-year-old suspect.

Officers found three rifles, one shotgun and two handguns in his backyard. Each of them was possessed illegally.

The suspect was taken to the Flint City Jail. No injuries were reported. 

The suspect's identity has not be revealed.

