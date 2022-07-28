ABC's 20/20 taking close look at deadly Davison cereal poisoning case

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - When Christina Harris was found dead almost eight years ago at her Davison home, the mother of two's death was ruled an accidental heroin overdose.

But one person refused to believe it.

On Friday, ABC's 20/20 will take a closer look at a case that stunned Mid-Michigan and showed the power of a mother's love.

Harris was found dead on Sept. 28, 2014, from what was believed to be an accidental overdose of heroin. Nearly everyone accepted that outcome except her mother, who believed Harris' death was no accident.

Investigators later learned that Harris and her husband, Jason, had a rocky marriage. Jason had been asking suspicious questions online and at work.

"At work, he'd try to hire someone to kill his wife," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. "Tried to buy drugs to poison her. Asked a lot of questions at work to lead us to believe he killed his wife."

He said the true break in the case came in breast milk that Christina had frozen for her 8-month-old baby.

"Mike Beer came to me and said we've discovered breast milk mom left behind in the freezer. If we test it, we will have proof she was not using drugs," Leyton said.

Several samples were tested and proved that Christina was not a drug user. Neighbors said Jason mentioned giving his wife a bowl of cereal the night before, that she dropped on the floor and passed out.

Jason Harris was convicted of first-degree murder for spiking his wife's cereal with heroin. Leyton honored Harris' mother, Kathy Mills, as the Victim Advocate of the Year for refusing to give up on finding justice for her daughter.