Active homicide investigating underway in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Davison Township are at the scene of a homicide and they tell ABC12 News that a suspect is in custody.
Officers are currently at Building 18 in the Charter Oaks Apartments off of Lapeer Road in Davison Township.
ABC12 News spoke directly to the township's police chief who said that it all started when officers received a call for a welfare check around 1:00 p.m.
It was then that officers found a dead women in the apartment. Police said that the women was not a resident of the apartment complex.
"There were signs of foul play...we called the crime lab...and we are letting them process the scene before we move forward with anything," said Davison Township Police Chief, Jay Rendon.
Police say there is a suspect in custody and that there is no threat to the community.
The investigation is still in it's early stages, so stay with ABC12 news for updates.