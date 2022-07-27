Active homicide investigation underway in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Davison Township are at the scene of a homicide and they say a suspect is in custody.
Officers were at Building 18 in the Charter Oaks Apartments off Lapeer Road in Davison Township.
Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon said the investigation started when officers received a call for a welfare check around 1 p.m. They found a dead woman in the apartment.
Police say the woman was not a resident of the apartment complex.
"There were signs of foul play," Rendon said. "We called the crime lab and we are letting them process the scene before we move forward with anything."
Police had a suspect in custody on Wednesday evening and said there is no threat to the community.