Advanced DNA methods identify Texas man killed in Saginaw 50 years ago

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have identified the remains of a man found dead in the Saginaw River 50 years ago.
Michigan State Police say the body of 29-year-old Daniel C. Garza-Gonzales was found floating in the Saginaw River near the M-13 bridge in Zilwaukee Township on March 13, 1973.
Investigators say he was shot seven times and suffered blunt force trauma to his head. A medical examiner theorized that Garza-Gonzales was assaulted, shot and dumped in the river six weeks before a fisherman found him.
Garza-Gonzales' remains were unidentified and the investigation into his death ran cold for the past 50 years. He was buried in a graved with the identity of "John Doe" after investigators exhausted all leads in the case.
The Michigan State Police Third District Cold Case Team had Garza-Gonzales' remains exhumed in 2020 for DNA testing. They extracted bone and hair samples.
Authorities used forensic genetic genealogy technology and the FBI's DNA database to positively identify him last year. Michigan State Police announced Garza-Gonzales' identity on Thursday.
Garza-Gonzales fought and was wounded during the Vietnam War. He left his home in Fort Worth, Texas, after his service the war at age 29 to find work in Flint. His parents never heard from him again.
Michigan State Police say the confirmation of Garza-Gonzales' identity will help investigators determine who may be responsible for his death. His remains also will be exhumed from a Michigan cemetery so he can be laid to rest near family in Texas.
Anyone with information about Garza-Gonzales' death should call Michigan State Police at 989-615-6257.
Watch ABC12 News at Five for more about the intensive investigation and advanced technology used to identify Garza-Gonzales.