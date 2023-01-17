All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.

Teague claimed to be a sovereign citizen and tried to convince Judge Brian Pickell that he has no authority over him. However, Pickell stated that Teague is on trial before the court and not the judge.

Teague still received the mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. He and two family members were convicted of first-degree murder in November for the shooting death of Family Dollar security guard Calvin Munerlyn.

Pickell also sentenced 47-year-old Sharmel Teague and 25-year-old Ramonyea Bishop to mandatory sentences of life in prison with no chance of parole. They also were convicted of first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

Munerlyn, 43, was shot and killed on May 1, 2020 -- early in the COVID-19 pandemic -- after an argument that started over a face mask requirement at the Family Dollar store north of downtown Flint.

Ramonyea Bishop, 25, is accused of shooting Munerlyn in the head during an argument at the store involving his step-father, Larry Teague. That argument broke out after an earlier altercation involving his mother, Sharmel Teague, and sister Brya Bishop.

Investigators say Sharmel Teague and her daughter, Brya Bishop, visited the Family Dollar and got into an altercation with Munerlyn when he attempted to enforce the store's mandatory face mask policy for shoppers.

Sharmel Teague allegedly spit in Munerlyn's face and they had a confrontation in the store parking lot. Sharmel and Brya then went home.

Larry and Sharmel Teague and Ramonyea Bishop returned to the store minutes later, got into another confrontation with Munerlyn and it ended with gunfire.

In testimony during the trial, Ramonyea Bishop said he saw Munerlyn's hand around a gun in his pocket. Bishop claimed he was afraid his step-father was going to get into a physical fight with Munerlyn.

Prosecutors say the Teagues and Ramonyea Bishop conspired to harm Munerlyn, which ended with his shooting death.

Brya Bishop, who is Ramonyea's sister, pleaded no contest to charges of lying to police, being an accessory after the fact to a felony and tampering with evidence.

The no contest plea means she doesn't admit guilt, but accepts the punishment. She is scheduled for sentencing later this month.