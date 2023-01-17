Alleged hit-and-run driver turns himself into Davison Township police

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Township police say a driver has come forward in a deadly weekend hit-and-run crash.
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier found the body of Jose Salcedo on Saturday morning in a ditch along the 1000 block of Gale Road in Davison Township. Investigators determined he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle.
Police say the driver did not stop and report the crash to police. However, the driver of the car reportedly involved in the crash turned himself into police later Saturday.
Davison Township police will continue investigating the crash. There was no word Tuesday morning on whether the at-fault driver will face any criminal charges.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Gale Road for a welfare check on Friday morning after someone called 911. The caller reported seeing someone walk through a field toward a car with its hazard lights flashing on I-69.
When officers arrived, they spoke with two passengers who said the driver, Jose Salcedo, went to get oil. When Salcedo didn't return, his family called police to report him missing.
Saturday morning, a mail carrier spotted a body in a ditch in front of 1068 Gale Road and called 911. After an investigation, authorities determined the person to be Salcedo.
Police believe he was hit sometime Friday morning between 6:15 and 7:15 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Davison Township police at 810-653-5656, the Silent Witness Hotline at 810-653-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.