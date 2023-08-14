Alleged intoxicated driver fatally injures Gratiot County motorcyclist

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One man is dead and another is in jail after a motorcycle crash involving an alleged intoxicated driver.
The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 49-year-old man from Shepherd was riding a motorcycle in the 10000 block of North Warner Road in Seville Township around 2:50 a.m. Sunday when an SUV hit him.
A LifeCare helicopter airlifted the motorcyclist to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries later in the day.
Police arrested the 28-year-old man from Elwell, who was driving the SUV, on charges of driving while intoxicated. Authorities did not release his name Monday morning because he hadn't appeared in court for arraignment.
Anyone with information about the crash should call the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office at 989-875-5211 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.