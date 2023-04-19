Alleged serial rapist from Flint pleads to 190 charges

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 64-year-old accused of raping dozens of women in Flint pleaded no contest to 190 charges on Tuesday.
Gilbert Conway now faces up to life in prison when he appears in Genesee County Circuit Court for sentencing on June 12.
Most of the 190 charges filed against Conway from 2018 to 2021 were first-degree criminal sexual conduct contained in 15 separate court cases. He also pleaded no contest to extortion, torture, assault and several other felonies.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but indicates that Conway will accept the punishment for the charges.
The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office has said Conway stalked and raped women in the Flint area for more than a decade, dating back to at least 2008. When he first was charged, authorities believed he could have hundreds of victims.
Investigators allegedly found a trove of 800 tapes with videos of the crimes during a raid of Conway's home on Stanford Avenue in Flint. The VHS and hi8 tapes allegedly showed him sexually assaulting and raping women.
The Genesee County Board of Commissioners approved spending $20,000 in the fall of 2018 to transfer videos on the tapes into a digital format, so police and prosecutors could pore over the contents.
Authorities have spent years going through the videos and working to identify the 14 victims. Prosecutors say some women were sexually assaulted and raped for two or three days at a time in Conway's house.
Conway accepted a plea agreement, which court documents show will result in a sentence of at least 15 years in prison and possibly more. First-degree criminal sexual conduct carries up life in prison.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 12 before Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana.