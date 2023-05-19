Alleged vehicle theft, kidnapping in Flint turns out to be repossession

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A vehicle repossession in Flint quickly turned into an alleged kidnapping and pursuit Friday afternoon.
The Flint Police Department says a woman reported her vehicle stolen with her 2-year-old child in the back seat from the 2100 block of South Dort Highway.
She told police that she got out of the vehicle briefly, turned around and someone was driving away with her child inside.
The woman then climbed into a friend's car and they started chasing her vehicle while on the phone with Genesee County 911 dispatchers to provide authorities with updates on their location.
Police from Flint, Mt. Morris Township, Genesee Township and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office converged in the area to catch the vehicle.
Flint police officers caught up to the woman's vehicle driving north on I-475 just north of Carpenter Road, where they made a traffic stop.
The driver told officers that he is a repossession agent and did not know about the 2-year-old in the back seat. He also admitted that he didn't check the vehicle before driving away.
Police turned over the child, who was not injured during the incident, back to the mother. Flint investigators did not any arrests or criminal charges for the incident Friday afternoon.