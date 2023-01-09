Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of defrauding several Mid-Michigan residents over the past two years is in police custody as he faces criminal charges.

Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County Jail over the weekend. He had an outstanding arrest warrant in Oakland County.

McCandlish is facing charges of larceny by conversion of $20,000 or more in connection with one of the complaints.

Residents in Genesee, Lapeer and Oakland counties have accused McCandlish of charming them in negotiations over home improvement projects, taking thousands of dollars in deposits and never completing the work.

Court documents show complaints against Jacob McCandlish and his company Red's General Contracting in Davison have been filed in Genesee, Lapeer and Oakland counties.

McCandlish is facing charges only in Oakland County as of Monday while investigations continue into possible crimes in Genesee and Lapeer counties.

McCandlish's business phone number has been disconnected and his email address is no longer valid, so he could not be reached for comment. He also is no longer doing business at Red’s General Contracting at 8021 N. State Road in Davison.