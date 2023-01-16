Allegedly fraudulent contractor facing new charges in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of defrauding several Mid-Michigan residents over the past two years is facing more criminal charges in Genesee County.

Jacob McCandlish, 25, is charged with larceny by conversion of over $20,000 and issuing a check with nonsufficient funds over $500. The charges stem from a case under investigation in Vienna Township.

McCandlish already was in the Oakland County Jail on a separate charge of larceny by conversion of $20,000 or more in connection with a different investigation there. He had not been arraigned on the Genesee County charges by Monday morning.

Residents in Genesee, Lapeer and Oakland counties have accused McCandlish of charming them in negotiations over home improvement projects, taking thousands of dollars in deposits and never completing the work.

Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County Jail over the weekend. He had an outstanding arrest warrant in Oakland County.

Court documents show complaints against Jacob McCandlish and his company Red's General Contracting in Davison have been filed in Genesee, Lapeer and Oakland counties.

Police investigations continue in all three counties and could result in additional charges.

McCandlish's business phone number has been disconnected and his email address is no longer valid, so he could not be reached for comment. He also is no longer doing business at Red’s General Contracting at 8021 N. State Road in Davison.