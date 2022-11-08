Allegedly intoxicated poll worker arrested at Flint voting location

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested an allegedly intoxicated poll worker accused of making threats at a Flint voting location Tuesday evening.
The Flint Police Department responded to the Haskell Community Center on Forest Hill Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after other election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated on the job.
Police say the suspect fled the polling location on foot before officers arrived and left a bicycle behind. However, the suspect later returned and allegedly threatened violence, so Flint police responded back to the scene.
Officers arrested the poll worker, who was not identified Tuesday, on preliminary charges of public intoxication and threatening violence. The suspect was taken to the Flint Police Department for processing.
The suspect will be taken to a lockup facility later in the evening.