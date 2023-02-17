Alpena man accused of drugging girls, forcing them to have sex

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 70-year-old man from the Alpena area is accused of soliciting girls on social media, drugging them and forcing them to have sex.
Michigan State Police arrested Thomas Vanduinen and allegedly found "countless" images of child pornography on his electronic devices. Investigators say he produced many of the images.
The Michigan State Police investigation started in February 2021, when the Alpena Police Department forwarded information about an alleged sexual assault of a child outside the city's jurisdiction.
The alleged victim told authorities that Vanduinen preyed on young girls, provided illegal drugs for them and then forced them to have sex with him. Investigators believe he sought young girls on social media.
Police served search warrants at Vanduinen's home and business, where they seized electronic devices. A forensic examination of the devices uncovered a vast collection of images and videos of child sexually abusive activity.
The Alpena County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an arrest warrant for Vanduinen on Wednesday and police took him into custody without incident at his residence the same day.
Vanduinen appeared in court for arraignment Thursday on the following seven charges:
- One count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct during a felony.
- Three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity.
- Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
- One count accosting and soliciting prostitution.
He remained in custody Friday at the Alpena County Jail on a $1 million cash or surety bond while awaiting future court proceedings. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.