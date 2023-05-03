Alpena man accused of leaving cocaine at Walmart self-checkout

ALPENA, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena man is facing a drug possession charge after police say he inadvertently left a baggie of cocaine at a self-checkout inside the Walmart in Alpena.
Michigan State Police say someone reported finding a plastic baggie with a white powdery substance at the Walmart store on M-32 on the city's west side on April 2. The substance inside tested positive for cocaine.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video from that day. Police say 59-year-old Robert James Gerald Centala accidentally dropped the baggie of cocaine while he was making a purchase.
The surveillance video allegedly showed the baggie fall out of Centala's pants pocket when he reached in to grab his wallet at the self-checkout machine.
The Alpena County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Centala on Monday and he turned himself in to authorities the following day. He was arraigned on one count of cocaine possession less than 25 grams.
Centala was released from custody on $2,500 bond after arraignment while he awaits another court hearing on May 23.