Alpena man facing six charges after police find child pornography

ALPENA, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena man is facing six charges after Michigan State Police say they found child sexually abusive images on his computer last summer.
Authorities say 33-year-old Garrick Scott Madison was arraigned this week on one count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material possession and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
He remained in custody at the Alpena County Jail after arraignment on $250,000 bond.
Michigan State Police started investigating a tip involving a video of Madison inappropriately touching a young child on video in June 2022. Investigators say they later found images performing sex acts on his digital devices.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division seized several electronic devices from Madison with a search warrant and conducted a forensic analysis of the files they contain.
The Alpena County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges against Madison on Feb. 16 and Michigan State Police troopers arrested him two days later. He remained in jail Wednesday while awaiting another court hearing on March 7.