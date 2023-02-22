Alpena man facing six charges after police find child pornography

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop later this
morning and change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon.
Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening
before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX WILL LEAD TO INCREASINGLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON...

WEATHER...

* A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and sporadic pockets of freezing
rain will continue increasing in coverage between the I-69 and
M-59 corridors through the remainder of the morning. Snow and
sleet are expected to be the primary precipitation types closer
to the I-69 corridor, with freezing rain increasingly likely
closer to the M-59 corridor.

* Snowfall rates up to 0.25 inch per hour will be possible where
the heaviest snowfall occurs. Accumulation will generally
remain under a half of an inch through 1 PM.

* A glaze of ice will be possible on untreated roadways,
bridges, exit ramps, overpasses, and other untreated surfaces.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds through will occasionally gust up to 25 mph.

* Air temperatures will hover slightly below to around 32
degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Light icing may lead to slippery roads particularly on
bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect increasingly hazardous travel conditions as the day;
progresses.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Alpena man facing six charges after police find child pornography

  • 0
Alpena man facing six charges after police find child pornography

Garrick Scott Madison

ALPENA, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena man is facing six charges after Michigan State Police say they found child sexually abusive images on his computer last summer.

Authorities say 33-year-old Garrick Scott Madison was arraigned this week on one count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive material possession and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He remained in custody at the Alpena County Jail after arraignment on $250,000 bond. 

Michigan State Police started investigating a tip involving a video of Madison inappropriately touching a young child on video in June 2022. Investigators say they later found images performing sex acts on his digital devices.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division seized several electronic devices from Madison with a search warrant and conducted a forensic analysis of the files they contain.

The Alpena County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges against Madison on Feb. 16 and Michigan State Police troopers arrested him two days later. He remained in jail Wednesday while awaiting another court hearing on March 7.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you