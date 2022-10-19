 Skip to main content
Alpena woman accused of stealing $1,000 from Walmart

  • Updated
  • 0

Michigan State Police say TeddyJo Fliam of Alpena stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart in several incidents this year.

ALPENA, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman from Alpena is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from her local Walmart store.

Michigan State Police say 34-year-old TeddyJo Marie Fliam did not scan several items at the self-checkout back in July. A loss prevention employee at the store confronted her as she was leaving, which led to an argument.

The employee reviewed surveillance cameras and documented several visits where Fliam failed to pay for items in self-checkout lanes dating back to April of this year. The value of merchandise she didn't pay for was estimated at over $1,000.

The Alpena County Prosecutor's Office filed a single charge of first-degree retail fraud against Fliam, who was arrested on Sept. 29. She appeared in an Alpena County courtroom on Tuesday for arraignment.

